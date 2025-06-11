Lillooet Hospital ER to close for 49-hour period starting Thursday

Photo: Google Street View The Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre ER will be closed from Thursday morning until Saturday morning.

The Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre emergency room will be closed for 49 hours from Thursday until the weekend.

It’s the latest in a series of closures for the ER, which was most recently closed from Monday night to Wednesday morning.

In a news release, Interior Health said emergency services will be unavailable from 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 12 to 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 14.

“Patients can access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during this time,” IH said. “All other inpatient services will continue at Lillooet Hospital.”

Anyone who has a life-threatening emergency should always call 911 to be taken to the nearest appropriate and available facility. Non-emergency health information is available 24/7 on www.healthlinkbc.ca or by calling 811.