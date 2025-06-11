Lillooet Hospital ER to close for 49-hour period starting Thursday

The Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre emergency room will be closed for 49 hours from Thursday until the weekend.
It’s the latest in a series of closures for the ER, which was most recently closed from Monday night to Wednesday morning.
In a news release, Interior Health said emergency services will be unavailable from 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 12 to 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 14.
“Patients can access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during this time,” IH said. “All other inpatient services will continue at Lillooet Hospital.”
Anyone who has a life-threatening emergency should always call 911 to be taken to the nearest appropriate and available facility. Non-emergency health information is available 24/7 on www.healthlinkbc.ca or by calling 811.