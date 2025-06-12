Kamloops-area projects receive $174,000 in grant funding from Pacific Salmon Foundation

Photo: The Canadian Press Spawning salmon are seen making their way up the Adams River in Roderick Haig-Brown Provincial Park near Chase, B.C. Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The Pacific Salmon Foundation has awarded more than $174,000 in grants to support salmon stewardship and habitat restoration projects in the Kamloops area.

In a news release, PSF said $174,530 provided for Kamloops, Barriere, Lee Creek and Enderby projects are part of a record-breaking $1.8 million distributed across B.C.

“The state of salmon calls on our collective support. We’re seeing record demand and increasingly ambitious, large-scale, and collaborative projects through the Pacific Salmon Foundation’s Community Salmon Program,” said Michael Meneer, President and CEO, in a statement.

“We’re especially honoured to support more initiatives led by First Nations communities, whose deep relationships with salmon are central to recovery efforts. This spring, more than a third of our grant allocation will advance Indigenous-led projects."

In Kamloops, PSF provided $20,000 to support the Salmonid Enhancement Program’s Community Workshop, taking place from June 13 to 15 at Thompson Rivers University.

The workshop is being hosted by the Simpcw First Nation in partnership with the Pacific Streamkeepers Federation and the Adams River Salmon Society. Groups focused on salmon restoration in the Adams River and Fraser River tributaries will be taking part in the event.

Simpcw Resources LLP has received a $95,000 grant from PSF to restore two culvert crossings in Dixon Creek, which discharges into Barriere River, that will support fish passage for coho and Chinook salmon.

The Adams River Salmon Society has received $2,000 for Earth Week 2025, and $12,250 to support education and interpretive programming.

Funding was also provided to other Kamloops-area projects focused on habitat restoration, stock monitoring and assessment, and educational programs for Indigenous-led stewardship training.

A full list of funded programs can be found on the PSF website.