New boundary will be set up in Kamloops to halt potential spread of invasive beetle

Photo: CTV News Popillia japonica, more commonly known as the Japanese beetle, has been found in Kamloops.

A federal agency will be enacting new measures in Kamloops to try and stop any potential spread of a destructive, invasive beetle detected in the city.

Japanese beetles were found around Exhibition Park in downtown Kamloops last year. This discovery marked the first time the insect was found outside of Vancouver and the Lower Mainland.

The destructive insect feeds on 300 different species of plants and can cause significant damage to parks, golf courses, gardens and crops if left unmanaged. The beetles can’t fly long distances, and spread primarily by hitchhiking in soil that is moved from place to place.

Danielle Sparks, City of Kamloops environmental services supervisor, said the Canadian Food Inspection Agency will be establishing a boundary around much of downtown Kamloops and will enforce certain rules for moving sod or plants with soil out of that area.

“Regulated articles are materials likely to be infested or are infested with Japanese beetle. The definition of a regulated article is plants with soil or soil-related matter attached,” Sparks said.

“Examples of this are turf grasses, sod, shrubs, bedding plants, ornamental grasses, annuals, perennials or potted house plants.”

She said anyone — including the municipality, businesses, residents, developers or landscapers — who needs to move materials out of the regulated area must apply to the CFIA to get a special certificate. The certificate isn’t needed to bring materials into the regulated area or to move them around inside the boundary.

A preliminary map displayed during Tuesday’s council meeting shows the regulated area will include downtown Kamloops neighbourhoods east of Sixth Avenue, as well as all downtown riverfront parks.

CFIA is expected to finalize the boundary by Friday.

Organics disposal changes

Sparks said CFIA will issue movement certificates for the City of Kamloops to allow curbside organics collection and park maintenance activities.

There are two approved disposal facilities for regulated articles — Mission Flats Landfill, where plants and soil must go through a “deep burial disposal” process, and Grassland Organics, where items must be put into the composting process within 24 hours.

“The collection routes of our solid waste trucks needed to be rerouted, and this will include three routes within the regulated area,” Sparks said. “The material will be able to be taken to Grassland Organics, and additional washing procedures after unloading will be implemented into operations.”

Any park maintenance equipment must also be thoroughly cleaned, and Sparks said staff will try and keep tools on site as much as possible, minimizing how often they are taken outside the regulated area.

Coun. Margot Middleton, who noted she lives in a neighbourhood within the regulated area, asked how residents can expect to be impacted by this new process.

Sparks said residents within the special boundary are still able to use their curbside bin to dispose of organics. But if someone is tackling a big landscaping project and has a larger quantity of material to get rid of, they will need to apply for a CFIA certificate.

There is no cost to obtain a permit, and Sparks said CFIA has indicated certificates can be issued within less than five days.

Residents within the boundary can expect to receive instructions from the city about what’s next.

Future treatments needed

An area around Exhibition Park and along River Street was treated with a larvicide at the end of May, as per regulations. Acelepryn was applied by a contractor, which cost $15,000.

The city must apply these treatments to public lands annually, and the future price for treatments will depend on the size of the area that must receive the larvicide.

In a report prepared for council, staff indicated additional costs created by changes to its internal operations, such as the curbside organics pickup, will come from the $200,000 budget approved by council earlier this year to tackle the Japanese beetle.