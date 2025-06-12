Kamloops rapist sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting five women

Photo: RCMP Joel Eric Carlson

Nearly a year after a Kamloops jury found him guilty, a serial rapist has been ordered to spend more than a decade in federal prison for sexually assaulting five women.

Joel Eric Carlson, 32, was convicted last summer on six of nine counts of sexual assault following a trial in B.C. Supreme Court. He was back in court on Wednesday for sentencing.

Prosecutors wanted a 14-year prison sentence while Carlson’s defence lawyer suggested 7.5 years.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Paul Riley sentenced Carlson to 10 years and five months. He said he hopes it sends a clear message.

“The sentence must be substantial enough to deter Mr. Carlson and others who are inclined to pursue sexual gratification at the expense of their victims from committing such intolerable acts,” he said.

The offences

The charges on which Carlson was found guilty involved five victims, whose names are protected by court-ordered publication bans, and six incidents:

• In the fall of 2013, Carlson had non-consensual unprotected sex with an 18-year-old woman following a night out in Abbotsford.

• On New Year’s Day in 2018 in Kamloops, Carlson attempted to have sex with an 18-year-old woman who had previously told him no. She said she slapped him and left in a cab after waking up to him on top of her.

• In May of 2018, Carlson took an extremely intoxicated 20-year-old woman to his Kamloops apartment and forced himself on her.

• Twice in the spring of 2018, Carlson showed up intoxicated at the Kamloops home of his ex-girlfriend. She let him in both times because she was worried he would drive drunk, and both times he raped her.

• Late in the summer of 2018, Carlson raped a 21-year-old woman who was sleeping over at his apartment. She said she awoke in the middle of the night to unwanted sexual touching and it progressed to rape.

Seven women testified as complainants at Carlson’s trial, describing events dating back as far as 11 years. He met most of them on Tinder and dated some of them for lengthy periods.

Carlson was labelled a sexual deviant and a “power rapist” by a forensic psychiatrist. A report prepared for sentencing indicated he posed a moderate risk for future sexual violence.

More came forward

The complainants contacted police following news stories in 2020 about Carlson.

Mounties sent out his mugshot alongside a call for additional victims after a teen girl in Vernon accused him of sexual assault.

It’s not known how many women came forward to police, but 10 complainants were listed in court documents in Carlson’s case prior to his trial — eight in Kamloops and two in Abbotsford.

Carlson’s sentence will be shortened by a little more than two years once he’s given credit for time served. He has eight years and four months of new time.

He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for life and to submit a sample of his DNA to police for inclusion in a national criminal database.