Pride more important than ever, society president says as 2025 Pride Week begins in Kamloops

Photo: Michael Potestio Numerous people attended an open house for Kamloops Pride on Wednesday afternoon as part of Pride Week 2025.

Attendees packed Riverside Park on Wednesday afternoon to officially kick off Pride Week in Kamloops.

People could be seen enjoying the warm weather, carnival games and free ice cream of the open house, which sees the City of Kamloops invite myriad organizations with resources for LGBTQ people in the community to set up booths in the east end of the park near Sandman Centre.

Alyssa Christianson, president of the Kamloops Pride Society, said the park party was the first official event of Pride Week — and it appeared well attended from the start.

“It’s been open for 15 minutes and there’s already a ton of people here, which is super exciting,” she said. “I am really looking forward to the rest of the week. It looks like it’s going to be a good turnout for all our events this whole week.”

Christianson said there’s been a lot of anti-diversity, education and inclusion policies and rhetoric coming from the Trump administration, and even in Canada, and she feels it makes celebrations such as Pride Week and the high-visibility of the pride parade more important than ever.

“Unfortunately, Pride gets more important each year, but, fortunately, for the community we can celebrate harder every year and continue being out in the community, showing that we aren’t going anywhere,” she said.

The open house ran from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and numerous other events are ongoing this week in the lead up to Sunday's parade.

The Pride parade will run on Sunday, June 15, at 11 a.m., starting from the corner of Second Avenue and Seymour Street, turning onto Victoria Street and heading east, then ending at Fifth Avenue.