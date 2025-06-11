One person in critical condition following Tranquille Road crash involving motorcycle, pickup truck in North Kamloops

Photo: Michael Potestio Police on scene at a collision on Wednesday afternoon on Tranquille Road between a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

UPDATE: 5:45 p.m.

One person was sent to hospital in critical condition following a crash at the corner of Ninth Avenue and Tranquille Road Wednesday afternoon.

BC Emergency Health Services responded to the scene with multiple ambulances at about 1:15 p.m. for the motor vehicle incident involving a motorcycle and pickup truck.

"Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to one patient who was transported to hospital in critical condition,” a spokesperson said in an email to Castanet Kamloops.

ORIGINAL: 2:32 p.m.

Tranquille Road is closed in North Kamloops following a collision on Wednesday afternoon involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

Emergency crews were called to a crash at the intersection of Ninth Street and Tranquille Road early Wednesday afternoon for a report of a collision.

When a Castanet Kamloops reporter arrived at the scene shortly after 2 p.m., police had Tranquille Road closed to traffic with a detour in place.

There is no word yet on any injuries. This story will be updated if more information becomes known.