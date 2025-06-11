Group rallies at North Kamloops intersection to help seniors

Photo: Kristen Holliday A group gathered on Kamloops' North Shore Wednesday morning to rally for seniors' supports.

A small but passionate group of people gathered beside a busy North Shore street Wednesday to rally for more supports for seniors.

Rally organizer Diane Czyzewski, of senior anti-poverty group Tin Cup Kamloops, said they gathered out of concern for the wellbeing of seniors in the city and throughout B.C.

“Seniors feel invisible and ignored. They feel less than — and no generation should feel that way,” she said.

“Previous seniors were happy about retiring. They looked forward to it. They could relax. These people have the most stress they've ever had in their life in their so-called golden years — and there are no golden years for a lot of them.”

Czyzewski cited statistics from the Office of the Seniors Advocate B.C. saying most low-income seniors report having difficulty hiring people to help with care needs, medical supplies and medications. She said senior women can be additionally disadvantaged because many of them stayed at home for years to raise families.

Czyzewski said the group is calling for better healthcare supports, changes to pensions and more senior-oriented housing, adding many have trouble affording rent in private retirement homes and other places have long waitlists.

She said she’d like to hear from all levels of government about what they are doing to help seniors.

“Support our seniors — you’re all going to be a senior one day,” one rally attendee shouted through a megaphone. “This is for you as well.”