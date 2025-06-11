Kamloops lawyer had 'calm' demeanour when first interviewed by police, judge told

A Kamloops lawyer appeared “unconcerned and casual” when first interviewed by police in connection with the disappearance of his client, a judge has been told.

Mohd Abdullah’s body was discovered on March 17, 2022, inside a large storage tote in the back of a rented cargo van parked outside a Kamloops home.

According to prosecutors, the 60-year-old was stabbed to death six days earlier, on March 11, 2022, by his lawyer, Butch Bagabuyo, during a meeting at Bagabuyo’s law office on Victoria Street.

Bagabuyo, 57, is standing trial in B.C. Supreme Court, charged with first-degree murder in Abdullah’s death.

The Crown has said the two men conspired in 2016 to illegally hide $774,000 from Abdullah’s wife, from whom he was separating. Abdullah was trying to collect that money in the months leading up to his death, becoming increasing frustrated and “frantic,” court has heard.

Bagabuyo is accused of spending the money on his personal expenses. A forensic accountant is expected to testify about that next week.

Met on front porch

Mounties first caught up with Bagabuyo only hours before Abdullah’s body was found.

On March 17, 2022, two investigators from the Kamloops RCMP detachment visited Bagabuyo’s Columbia Street home.

Abdullah had been reported missing three days earlier and the officers were tasked with interviewing Bagabuyo in an attempt to piece together what happened. The conversation was recorded by police and played in court on Tuesday.

“It’s possible you’re one of the last people to see him, so we’re interested to know whenever it is that you last saw him,” RCMP Cpl. David Marshall told Bagabuyo on the front step of his house.

“That would have been Friday,” Bagabuyo replied.

He told police they met at his office at about 3 p.m. — roughly when the murder is alleged to have taken place.

“That’s good to know, it helps us,” Marshall replied. “We can go from there and try to figure out where he went to.”

Bagabuyo told the officers he was not concerned for Abdullah’s safety and said he expected to see him “next week." He also denied having anything to do with his disappearance.

Appeared calm

In court on Tuesday, Marshall was asked to describe Bagabuyo’s demeanour during that meeting.

“I would describe his facial expressions and body language to be calm,” he said. “He appeared unconcerned and casual is how I would describe it.”

“Were there any observations you made that would indicate fear, anxiety, sadness, anger — any facial expressions of note?” asked Crown prosecutor Ann Katrine Saettler.

“There were no facial expressions that I noted of that kind,” Marshall replied.

“He did smile a few times, and when I questioned him about the money, he gave what I would call a quizzical look.”

'Not your typical threat'

Abdullah’s body was discovered on the evening of March 17, 2022, and police quickly zeroed in on Bagabuyo in the hours that followed. He was arrested the following morning by Marshall and another officer in a Tim Hortons drive-thru line.

Marshall said Bagabuyo was treated a little bit differently than a run of the mill prisoner.

“Mr. Bagabuyo wasn’t your typical threat in terms of expecting him to have drugs or knives or anything on him,” he said.

Bagabuyo was loaded into the back of an unmarked RCMP vehicle — a departure from standard police protocol that Marshall explained to Bagabuyo on the ride to the detachment.

“We obviously know you’re a lawyer and you were quite friendly with us yesterday, so we don’t have the marked PCs [police cruisers] here right now,” Marshall said in a recording played in court.

“I know you know your rights, but I’m going to read them to you.”

A few minutes later, Marshall offered some reassurance to Bagabuyo.

“Obviously some things have happened, but at this point you’re just under arrest — no one’s been charged with anything,” he said in the recording.

“We know you’re an officer of the court. If this is a mistake in any way, we’ll get to the bottom of that.”

The trial continues

Marshall is back on the witness stand on Wednesday.

The Crown’s case is expected to close sometime next week, the final week set aside for Bagabuyo’s trial.

Lawyers have been discussing the possibility of extending the trial to allow for defence evidence, and B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker on Tuesday raised the possibility of sitting on the weekend to get the trial done.

It’s not yet known if Bagabuyo will testify in his own defence. If he does, the evidence is expected to take an entire week of court time to hear.