Kamloops council picks AAP for proposed $150M police building, other projects

Photo: City of Kamloops Kamloops council voted in favour of using an alternative approval process could be used to obtain approval for borrowing money to build a new police services building downtown.

Kamloops city council has decided to use the alternative approval process to gauge voter support for a plan to borrow $150 million to build a new police services building.

During Tuesday’s meeting, council voted 7-2 in favour of launching an AAP for the new Battle Street police headquarters, as well as a number of other infrastructure projects.

Coun. Kelly Hall said council has heard “loud and clear” direction from Mounties that a new building is needed.

“The AAP is a way to gauge public opinion, so I'll be voting in favour of this, noting that the public still have an opportunity to engage, and timing is, in my view, important,” Hall said, adding the RCMP superintendent has said the existing building is well overcapacity.

Council heard the city is looking to borrow a little under $200 million for eight projects, with $150.6 million earmarked for the police building.

The other seven projects, which have already received council approval, include Kamloops Centre for Water Quality intake upgrades, Pacific Way off-ramp improvements and the final phase of the Tranquille Road sanitary project.

The province will be providing guidance to the City of Kamloops about how the borrowing questions should be put to the electorate.

Lewis Hill, the city’s financial services manager, said it’s likely residents will be asked to weigh in on two borrowing proposals — one for the police service building, and one for the other seven infrastructure projects.

Hill told council the City of Kamloops would remain well under its maximum debt servicing limit when accounting for all projects and the two Build Kamloops facilities approved last year.

“Finance is not comfortable with pushing that limit. And I don't think council would be us pushing that limit either, and the community wouldn't be,” Hill said. “This is where we always look at how we can make sure that we're keeping below that limit.”

He said staff are comfortable with the city’s financial position if all projects are approved.

AAP, referendum debated

Council members debated whether to use the AAP or hold a referendum about borrowing for the police services building.

Under an AAP, eligible voters who oppose borrowing have a window of time to sign and submit a form to city hall.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter said she’d prefer the city hold a referendum for the police services building.

Neustaeter said unlike the performing arts centre and the arena multiplex — which had been identified as recreation priorities for years before debt funding was approved through last year’s AAP — council hasn’t had enough time to hear from the public about the proposed RCMP detachment.

Neustaeter suggested a referendum could potentially be held in tandem with the 2026 municipal election, which could reduce the estimated $200,000 cost for the assent vote.

“We can't only be bold. We need to balance bold with being cautious at the right moment, too,” Neustaeter said.

However, Coun. Stephen Karpuk said while council might save money by waiting until 2026 to hold a referendum, delaying the project might result in an even higher price tag for the building if the cost of construction and materials continues to increase.

“That makes no economic sense. We're here for good governance. We were elected to provide governance and make hard decisions,” Karpuk said.

Along with Neustaeter, Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson was also opposed to moving ahead with an AAP for the police services building.

He said that he agreed a police services building was needed, but didn’t like that the proposed plan involved tearing down the existing 1990s detachment facility.

The proposed Battle Street detachment project involves constructing a new five-storey, 120,700 square-foot building to the immediate west of the existing detachment building, demolishing the existing brick facility and putting up a special parking structure in its place.

Major renovations to the existing 1990s-era structure were considered, but RCMP and city staff determined the renovated building wouldn’t meet policing needs for long enough to justify the cost.

The current detachment was built for an 85-officer police force, and there are currently more than 150 people working out of the building.

Council has heard the property has surpassed both functional capacity and spacial needs of a modern police force. The proposed project is expected to allow the detachment to function until 2058 — a 30-year time span.