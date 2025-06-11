Kamloops-Thompson School District sees 42 per cent increase to online enrolment

Photo: Castanet SD73 has seen a 42 per cent increase in online enrolment in the 2024-25 school year.

Business is booming in the Kamloops-Thompson school district's online program, and much of the growth seen over the last two years is coming from outside the district.

According to a report presented to the SD73 board in May, overall online enrolment in the district increased by 42 per cent from last year to the 2024-25 school year.

Online enrolment this year was nearly 625 full-time equivalent, a jump from the 439.5 FTE recorded last year and about 365 seen in 2022-23.

Speaking with Castanet, SD73 assistant superintendent Grant Reilly said online enrolment has grown significantly since the district became a Provincial Online Learning School in 2023, meaning students across the province can enrol in SD73’s online courses.

He said much of the enrolment growth is coming from outside SD73.

“Some districts have what are called DOLS, which are just district online schools, but they haven’t been able to sustain those so they’ve closed them,” Reilly said.

He said SD73’s online program has “pretty much taken all” students from the Cariboo-Chilcotin school district after it closed its grades eight to 12 online programming, as well as students from the North Okanagan-Shuswap school district.

SD73 also collaborates with the Gold Trail school district to offer online courses to 30 students from grades 10 to 12.

While other districts are seeing online programs close, Reilly said SD73’s size and established programming has allowed it to thrive.

“When some of those other school district have to start closing theirs because they just don’t have the numbers to run them, we can easily take over those kids and support them,” he said.

Students from outside the district make up 40.5 per cent of full-time online enrolment in SD73 and 45.2 per cent of students cross-enrolled — increases of about five per cent over last year.

“I would say another really big reason for the increase is last summer was the first summer that we ran POLS as a 12 month program,” Reilly said.

“It’s not common practice for POLS to be doing that, So we draw a lot of kids from really all over the province, to some degree, who want to engage and try to finish them coursework over the summer, or maybe even do coursework prior to going into their grade 12 year.”

Reilly said enrolment within the district has been increasing as well, mostly in urban areas.

According to Reilly, 90 per cent of grade 10, 88 per cent of grade 11 and 89 per cent of grade 12 online students in SD73 come from urban areas.

“Really it’s more about kids that are learning, looking for flexibility and there’s just obviously more kids within the schools in Kamloops,” he said.

“I think the other piece is kids are really trying to look for how can they prepare themselves better for post secondary, so sometimes you will have kids who will want to engage in a summer learning course so they set themselves up better.”

Online enrolment in grades 10 to 12 increased by 83 per cent over last year.

While some SD73 schools are facing significant space pressures, Reilly said it isn’t often students take an online course to supplement a brick-and-mortar classroom that is at capacity.

“We don’t often hear a lot of kids connecting with us saying they couldn’t get the course, so they’re going this way,” Reilly said. “I think that we have kids that will self-select online because they like that pace of work instead.”

He said the growth seen in online programming has been “quite fast and significant” and while he’s not sure that pace would be sustainable over the long-term, he hopes the program will continue to grow.

“We think that we’re doing a good job reaching out to kids and connecting with them and they’re being successful," Reilly said.

"That’s always a good sign because it means they’re going to be telling their friends and people are going to want to have that opportunity."