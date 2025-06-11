Driver charged in deadly McGill Road crash will be forced to enter plea next week

Photo: Contributed Colval Shaquille Abbinett, 29, is alleged to have been behind the wheel of a black Dodge Ram on Nov. 29, 2023, when it slammed into a Volkswagen Jetta on McGill Road near Thompson Rivers University.

The man charged in connection with a major collision on McGill Road in 2023 that killed a Thompson Rivers University student athlete and injured two of his teammates has just days left to find a lawyer.

Colval Shaquille Abbinett, 29, is alleged to have been behind the wheel of a black Dodge Ram on Nov. 29, 2023, when it slammed into a Volkswagen Jetta at an intersection near Thompson Rivers University.

Inside the Jetta were three members of TRU’s men’s volleyball team — Owyn McInnis, Riley Brinnen and Owen Waterhouse. McInnis was killed, while Brinnen and Waterhouse suffered life-altering injuries.

Abbinett appeared virtually in Kamloops provincial court last week, vowing to have a lawyer by the end of June.

“By the end of the month, I’ll have one hired for sure,” Abbinett told the court. “I’m just waiting to hear back from certain ones. A lot of people wouldn’t take the case and a lot of lawyers were just too darn expensive.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Mariane Armstrong did not like that idea. She gave Abbinett just a couple more weeks to find representation, noting the proceedings have languished for months and still appear to be stuck.

Abbinett attributed that to the Crown not having disclosure completed until March — the same month he parted ways with his lawyer.

He said some lawyers have refused to take the case due to its high profile nature.

“It’s been a couple months since I lost my lawyer that I had to now that I’ve been trying to find a lawyer,” he said

“I’m getting lawyers who live in Kamloops quoting me $10,000 and I’m getting top of the line lawyers from Vancouver only quoting me $6,500, so it's a real mess around."

Abbinett's former lawyer happened to be in the courtroom. He chimed in to say the disclosure was “quite voluminous” and a sentencing position wasn’t received until March — not long before he and Abbinett parted ways.

Abbinett was set to plead guilty on April 15 after being charged with two counts under the Motor Vehicle Act, but that hearing was delayed after Abbinett's lawyer apparently quit the case.

Armstrong set a pre-emptive arraignment hearing for June 19 — when Abbinett will be forced to enter a plea regardless of whether he has found a new lawyer.

Abbinett is facing one count each of driving without due care and attention and driving without reasonable consideration, offences under B.C.’s Motor Vehicle Act.

Six vehicles were involved in the crash and 11 people were injured, seven of them sent to hospital.

Some of the families of the victims had demanded a review of the charges and an upgrade to dangerous driving charges under the Criminal Code of Canada. Prosecutors have said they don’t have the evidence to pursue those charges.

The families told Castanet they met in January with B.C.'s deputy attorney general, Barbara Carmichael, who they said told them the file had been reviewed from outside the region and that no charge upgrade would be forthcoming, but that the evidence would come out in court.