Kamloops council moves forward bylaw changes that would allow liquor consumption in Riverside Park area

Kamloops council has unanimously approved the first readings of a bylaw which, if fully adopted, will allow people to enjoy an alcoholic drink in Riverside Park.

If the bylaw changes are adopted, the pilot would run this year from June 24 to Oct. 1. Liquor consumption would only be allowed within the park's bandshell area.

During Tuesday's council meeting, Andrew Smeaton, City of Kamloops business operations and events supervisor, said the area was chosen because it's clearly defined by berms and a laneway and sits far enough away from kids’ play spaces and sports courts.

Smeaton said the vision behind this pilot was to allow people gathering outdoors with friends or family to be able to enjoy glass of wine or a beer.

“Riverside Park is the social gathering place of our city. And one thing that stands out about having a designated space like the bandshell area is that people are encouraged to be intentional,” Smeaton said.

He added from a tourism perspective, residents coming in on the Rocky Mountaineer come from other parts of the world where responsible liquor consumption is a normal part of life.

“The passing of this bylaw would allow for people like tourists to enjoy a glass of wine from a local winery or a have a beer from a local brewery and also enjoy the beauty of Riverside Park and the sounds of Music in the Park,” he said.

“This is just one small step to increase experiences in Riverside Park and in the downtown area, to encourage visitors to spend more time in downtown Kamloops.”

Smeaton said if there’s a community event happening in the park or the bandshell is already booked, they will leave it up to the event organizers to decide if they want their events to be liquor free or to allow consumption.

He said the city also took into account safety considerations, noting people need to plan safe rides home and ensure that drinking and water-based activities are not mixed.

While this year’s construction on a future skating facility means there’s fencing between the park bandshell and the waterfront, Smeaton said they would look to add additional signage if the liquor consumption program continues into future years.

Smeaton said public intoxication is not allowed and will be enforced by police and Community Services Officers.

He noted some have asked about cannabis consumption. While the province’s liquor legislation gives municipalities the authority to create spaces where drinking is permitted, the Cannabis Control Licensing Act expressly doesn’t allow consumption in parks.

Smeaton noted the City of Kamloops also doesn’t allow smoking in parks.

Coun. Bill Sarai, who initially suggested staff look into launching the pilot program, noted many other municipalities have adopted this type of program with success, and they all took this on as a pilot project to test the waters.

“I'm hoping that the residents of Kamloops can take advantage of this, and come and enjoy Music in the Park or events and show responsibility so that we can enjoy our parks, moving forward, with a glass of wine or a beer from our local breweries,” he said.

“I think this is a great start, and I’m looking forward to seeing what the results are.”