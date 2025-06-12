New season, new location for Kweseltken Farmer's and Artisan Market

Photo: Contributed The Kweseltken Farmer's and Artisan Market is returning for another summer season.

An Indigenous market has started up again for the summer season, bringing farmers and vendors to a new location this year.

The Kweseltken Farmer’s and Artisan Market kicked off its sixth season on June 1, and will run each Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Sept. 28, with the exception of long weekends.

Organizers said market-goers can find hand crafted artisanal items, handmade goods and fresh produce. Admission is free, and all are welcome.

After being held in the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc powwow arbour for the last few years, the market has moved a little bit north, to 520-185 Chief Eli Larue Way, across from the Tim Hortons.