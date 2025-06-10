Downtown Kamloops, Misfit Night Market partnering for evening midsummer event

Photo: Castanet The annual DTWN Night Market is returning to Victoria Street in downtown Kamloops at the end of July.

The third annual DTWN Night Market will be returning at the end of July, offering street food, handmade goods, vintage finds and music.

In a news release, the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association said the night market is scheduled for Friday, July 26, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. — the “grand finale” for a week of events downtown.

It’s being organized in partnership with Misfit Night Market.

“We’re excited to bring this signature summer event back to Downtown Kamloops,” said Howie Reimer, executive director with the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association.

“Each year, the market grows in energy and diversity, and teaming up with Misfit Night Market takes it to a whole new level.”

The event will happen along the Victoria Street corridor. Vendor applications are still being accepted until Friday.

The Downtown Kamloops Merchants Market is also running from July 24 to July 26, with businesses offering special sidewalk sales and deals.

The event overlaps with the Summer Shop Hop, where downtown shoppers making purchases at participating businesses will have a chance to win $1,000 in Downtown Kamloops gift certificates.