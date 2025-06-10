Sanctions imposed on Kamloops city councillor for secretly recording mayor, lying about it

Photo: Contributed Kamloops city councillor Bill Sarai

Kamloops city council is going above and beyond the recommended sanctions against a councillor who breached the code of conduct and his oath of office when he recorded a contentious conversation with the mayor and then lied about it.

Coun. Bill Sarai secretly recorded an argument he had with Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson in January of 2023, then lied about the recording’s origins.

After it was revealed Sarai himself had recorded the clip, the councillor issued a public apology amid calls to resign. He was also removed from his deputy mayor duties for the month of December.

A code of conduct complaint was subsequently filed by Coun. Kelly Hall, and third-party investigator Reece Harding has recommended that council write a letter of reprimand to Sarai.

But council has decided to go a step further. In addition to the letter of reprimand, council will require Sarai to write letters of apology to the mayor and council, city staff and the public within 30 days. He will also be required to complete mandatory workplace training within 60 days.

If he doesn’t follow through, Sarai’s pay will be cut by five per cent. Councillors make a base salary of about $40,000 a year.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly, deputy mayor for the month of June, said the added sanctions council decided to place on Sarai “best reflect” what council wanted to see from him. He said past breaches by others are not precedent.

“No, they’re all viewed independently,” O’Reilly said.

Mayor wants resignations

The sanctions are similar to what council has imposed previously on the mayor for his code-of-conduct transgressions — threats of pay cuts, avoidable by complying with training and apology letters.

Hamer-Jackson, however, has so far refused to adhere to any such direction.

O’Reilly said he expects Sarai will follow the will of council as he always has, and noted there were no pay deductions imposed on the mayor until he refused to comply with council’s directives.

“That's what he's chosen to do, so that's when pay decreases came into place,” O’Reilly said.

Sarai told Castanet Kamloops he intends to comply with the required actions from council.

Meanwhile, the mayor has called for Sarai to step down over the recording, which racked up more than $38,000 in legal bills.

“We just spent almost $40,000, seriously, for him to write a letter? Come on, he needs to resign," Hamer-Jackson told Castanet.

"How do you trust him? I can't trust him."

Mayor has three breaches

Hamer-Jackson is the only other member of council to have breached the code, with investigators finding him in contravention three times.

In 2023, the mayor breached the code by making public statements he knew or ought to have known were false or misleading when he said he was approached by people in the community who thought a councillor accused him of sexual misconduct.

The investigator determined the mayor had no evidence to corroborate his statements, and council demanded he sign an apology letter or face a 10 per cent pay cut.

Hamer-Jackson, who has taken issue with this investigation and its conclusions, told Castanet he will “never” sign the letter.

The mayor breached the code of conduct again in 2024 when he shared with media outlets a confidential workplace investigation into accusations of him bullying staff, and disclosed a resolution from a spring 2024 closed council meeting.

Council, in turn, docked Hamer-Jackson’s pay by 15 per cent for a year, sent him a letter of reprimand, asked him to issue an apology letter and had his access to confidential information limited.

Hamer-Jackson breached the code a third time, as well as provincial privacy legislation, when he collected and forwarded photographs of homeless individuals — including a photo showing a sex act — as he prepared for a speech at a spring gala event last spring.

The investigator recommended Hamer-Jackson write two apology letters and take “personalized mandatory training” about his responsibilities under FIPPA, which, if not adhered to within 60 days would result in a five per cent pay cut for a year.