Smoky haze in North Thompson Valley due to wildfires burning in northern B.C.

Photo: DriveBC This DriveBC webcam image shows a haze in the sky in Clearwater on Tuesday morning due to smoke from wildfires burning in northern B.C.

Smoke is rolling into the North Thompson Valley.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District on Monday issued an advisory saying smoke from wildfires in northern B.C. is now in the skies of the North Thompson, but no fires are burning nearby.

The Chu Chua Volunteer Fire Department took to Facebook to let people know that sometimes where there is smoke, there is no fire.

"There are no fires currently burning near our community,” the post said.

The TNRD encouraged residents to keep up to date on the wildfire situation by monitoring the BC Wildfire Service dashboard.