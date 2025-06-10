Witness stabbed twice in neck recounts lead-up to deadly North Kamloops altercation

Photo: KTW File Investigators at the scene of a stabbing inside an apartment building on Carson Crescent in North Kamloops on March 28, 2020.

Friendly Bruce Lee-inspired martial arts moves preceded a deadly stabbing spree five years ago inside a North Kamloops apartment building.

That’s what a jury heard Monday in the trial of Michael Wayne Palmer, 48, standing trial in B.C. Supreme Court on one count of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.

He is accused of going on a stabbing spree inside an apartment building on Carson Crescent on March 28, 2020.

Kevin White, 59, was killed, and three other men — Ian McKay, David Gronberg and Caleb Crookes — were each stabbed in the neck.

In an opening statement to jurors last week, Crown prosecutor Laura Drake said Palmer attacked “suddenly and without warning” — first stabbing Crookes and McKay in the hallway of the building, then kicking down the door to Unit 11 and stabbing Gronberg and White.

Thought they were getting along

Testifying on Monday, Crookes told jurors he was 21 years old when he visited his mother on the night of the incident. He was the youngest person present.

Crookes' mom was living with White in his suite inside the building, helping him recover from a recent back surgery.

Crookes said he and McKay, his stepfather and a good friend of White, went out for more beer at about 11:30 p.m. but the liquor store was closed.

He said they returned empty handed to the apartment to find two new people he didn't recognize had joined the gathering — a shorter woman and a tall man with long hair named Michael, alleged to be Palmer.

Crookes said everyone was drinking, having a good time and “getting to know each other.”

At one point, Crookes said, he and Michael were fooling around and showing each other different martial arts moves, “punching at the wind” and talking about Bruce Lee. Crookes said he felt they were getting along and shared similar personalities.

At some point later, Crookes’ mother and the shorter woman went across the hall to another apartment. He said he worried she might be given drugs, so he began to pound on the door — alongside his stepfather and Michael.

Crookes said Michael pulled a pocket knife and threatened to kick the door down, but he put it away when he was told it "wasn't cool." He said he never heard anyone threaten the women.

Bled while running for help

Crookes said at some point he decided to leave to go home, and “that’s when he stabbed me.”

He said Michael then began to go after McKay. He recalled McKay saying “don’t” as Michael approached him.

Panicked and bleeding, Crookes said he ran outside with his phone in hand as he dialled 911. He came across a man outside and told him he needed an ambulance and he had been stabbed.

An ambulance and RCMP eventually arrived to find Crookes using the man’s shirt to put pressure on his stab wounds. He spent the night in the hospital and said it took months for his wounds to heal.

He said the emotional pain still affects him to this day and he's tried to forget what happened that night.

Everything happened fast

During cross-examination, defence lawyer Dan McNamee pushed Crookes on inconsistencies between what he told police and what he said in court. Crookes told police he was drunk but said in court he was not, and he acknowledged he initially thought the attacker's name was Jason, not Michael.

He also agreed with McNamee the stabbing happened very fast and he might be wrong about some of what happened in the hallway.

Prosecutors have already shown jurors police video of Palmer confessing to the stabbings and speaking to his fear and paranoia of living in the neighbourhood. He said he was trying to protect two women.

Another police video was shown of Palmer directing police to where he said he hid two knives used in the attack.

This is the second of five weeks scheduled for Palmer’s trial.