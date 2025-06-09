263148
Kamloops News  

Lillooet Hospital ER to close for 37-hour period

37-hour closure for ER

The Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre emergency room be closed for 37 hours starting Monday night.

In a news release, Interior Health said emergency services will be unavailable from 7 p.m. on Monday, June 9, to 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 11.

“Patients can access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during this time,” IH said. “All other inpatient services will continue at Lillooet Hospital.”

Anyone who has a life-threatening emergency should always call 911 to be taken to the nearest appropriate and available facility. Non-emergency health information is available 24/7 on www.healthlinkbc.ca or by calling 811.

