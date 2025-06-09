BC Wildlife Park's bighorn sheep has finally met his new neighbours

Photo: BC Wildlife Park Ava, Sophia, Madison, Cheyenne and Cash are the BC Wildlife Park's new bighorn sheep.

The BC Wildlife Park’s resident bighorn sheep has finally met his new roommates.

Robson the bighorn sheep was born at the BC Wildlife Park in 2015 and has lived alone. But on Monday, following a mandatory 30-day quarantine, the park said it put its five new bighorns — Ava, Sophia, Madison, Cheyenne and Cash — into an enclosure adjacent to Robson so they can get to know each other.

“This setup allows them to get used to one another gradually,” the park said in a post on social media.

"Once everyone is comfortable, we’ll open up the space fully so they can all be together."

Cheyenne and Cash came from the Calgary Zoo, while Ava, Sophia and Madison arrived from the Edmonton Valley Zoo. All were born in captivity and will live permanently at the BC Wildlife Park.

The BC Wildlife Park, 9077 Dallas Dr., is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with last admission at 4:30 p.m. For more information, click here.