If Kamloops lawyer testifies at his murder trial, evidence expected to take a week

Photo: Castanet Butch Bagabuyo leaves the Kamloops Law Courts on April 14, following Day 1 of his first-degree murder trial.

If Kamloops lawyer Butch Bagabuyo decides to take the witness stand in his own defence, his testimony is expected to take an entire week of court time to hear.

Scheduling became more of an issue on Monday as the 57-year-old's first-degree murder trial entered what was supposed to have been its penultimate week. It's looking more like that won't be the case.

Bagabuyo is charged in the slaying of 60-year-old Thompson Rivers University professor Mohd Abdullah, who was also his client.

According to prosecutors, the two men conspired in 2016 to illegally hide $774,000 from Abdullah’s wife while the couple was separating. Abdullah was trying to collect that money in the months leading up to his death, growing increasingly frustrated and “frantic,” court has heard.

The Crown has alleged that Bagabuyo killed Abdullah after burning through the hidden cash, stabbing him to death in his Victoria Street law office before enlisting the help of an unknowing elderly friend to help dispose of the evidence. Last week, court heard expert testimony about blood spatter and stains found in Bagabuyo’s office.

Abdullah’s body was discovered on March 17, 2022, in a storage tote in the back of a rental van parked outside the home of Bagabuyo’s friend.

Abdullah had been stabbed 10 times, including some blows that pierced his heart. His cause of death was determined to be multiple stab wounds.

Running out of time

In court on Monday, defence lawyer Mark Swartz raised a scheduling issue with B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker.

The parties have been discussing the possibility of extending the trial, which is set to conclude at the end of next week.

Prosecutors changed their schedule last week, leaving less than a week for the defence to call its case. Swartz said he is now worried about Bagabuyo’s testimony being split up — if he were to start before the end of next week and go over to a date in August or September.

“Assuming Mr. Bagabuyo were to testify, his evidence between direct and cross would be approximately five days,” he said.

It's not yet known whether Bagabuyo will testify, but Swartz has hinted that defence evidence will likely be called.

Ker is reserving three days in August for the Crown to call any evidence prosecutors can’t squeeze into the next two weeks.

"I will hold those dates in case the Crown has not finished its case, but I seriously hope that the evidence for the Crown's case is done by the 20th of June," she said.

Six days have also been set aside in early September and two weeks have been blocked off at the start of October.

In addition to any defence evidence, lawyers will still have to make their closing submissions — which is expected to take days of court time on its own.

The trial continues

Bagabuyo’s trial, which started on April 14, continues on Tuesday at the Vancouver Law Courts.