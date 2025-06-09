BCWS hopes for rainfall as heat of wildfire season approaches

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Drought conditions could be setting the table for a challenging wildfire summer.

Persistent drought could mean a busy wildfire season this summer in the southern Interior, but BC Wildfire Service officials say most of their attention is focused on the tinder-dry northeast corner of the province.

“The likelihood of an active fire season is growing in regions of the province with persistent drought, including the southwestern Interior, the Chilcotin and the far northwest regions, but the northeast is the region of greatest concern,” Neal McLoughlin, the superintendent of predictive services for BCWS, told reporters on Monday.

“The northeast is the region of greatest concern and will experience continued fire activity through the summer given their multi-year drought conditions and presence of overwintering fires that have shown up this spring.”

McLoughlin said wet weather has kept the wildfire situation from getting out of hand in much of B.C.

“Spring rainfall and normal temperatures have alleviated the onset of a prolonged fire season in many regions of our province, and we’re happy to see that long range guidance favours a warmer than normal summer across much of B.C., and that will start to dry things out,” he said.

Rain might not come

Forests Minister Ravi Parmar said June rains have a big impact on the severity of B.C.’s wildfire seasons, and he said the month is looking pretty dry.

“We may not get the precipitation we’re looking for,” he said.

Parmar said conditions could be setting the table for a challenging summer.

“As always, the province is hoping for the best but preparing for the worst, and I encourage all British Columbians to do the same,” he said.

Kelly Greene, B.C.’s Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, encouraged people to prepare now.

“Now is the time to make sure you have your grab and go bag for you and your family, including any pets,” she said.