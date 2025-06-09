Twice-suspended Kamloops lawyer disbarred for ignoring order

Photo: The Canadian Press The Law Courts building, which is home to B.C. Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal is seen in Vancouver on November 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Law Society of B.C. hearing panel has disbarred Kamloops lawyer Nikolaus Weiser, deeming him ungovernable after failing to comply with an order.

Weiser had already been suspended twice for numerous instances of professional misconduct, including trust account violations, conflicts of interest and practising while suspended.

On March 10, 2023, the society had proven its case that Weiser acted in a conflict of interest in concurrently representing a company in which he had a financial interest but also provided a loan to clients involved in a real estate transaction. He also borrowed $366,545 from the company, which was also his client. The violations occurred between January 2013 and September 2016.

Weiser did not attend his disciplinary hearing in November 2023 in which the society recommended a six-month suspension for professional misconduct.

The panel ultimately handed Weiser an eight-month suspension.

Weiser was first suspended for three months in July 2023 for practising law while suspended in March 2021 and for “failing to respond and cooperate in the Law Society’s investigation.”

Weiser had ceased to be a member of the society on Jan. 1, 2024, for non-payment of dues.

Another hearing panel permanently shut the door on Weiser’s legal career in B.C. on May 26, 2025.

“Discipline over former members is an important part of maintaining the public’s confidence in the legal profession. Former members cannot avoid discipline by simply ceasing their membership and avoiding the consequences of their misconduct,” stated the panel consisting of chair Kate Saunders, public representative Gregory Cran and bencherJaspreet Malik.

The panel added that Weiser failed to comply with society orders, refused to attend hearings and showed “a history of breaches of undertaking without apparent regard for the consequences of such behaviour.”

Weiser was ordered to pay the society $6,717.60 for hearing costs.