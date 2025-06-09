Police looking into whether recent fires in downtown Kamloops are connected

Photo: RCMP Police are hoping to identify this man, described as a person of interest in an ongoing arson investigation.

Kamloops Mounties think a person of interest in a blaze sparked last week in a dumpster might have information about other suspicious fires in the city’s downtown core.

Emergency crews were called to a dumpster fire near the 100-block of Victoria Street just before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 3. Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

“This investigation is one of at least half a dozen fire reports in the downtown area over the last month, most of which were in dumpsters,” Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said in a news release.

“Whether or not the fires are related is part of the ongoing investigation.”

Napier said Mounties are releasing a photo of a person of interest seen near the June 3 fire in hopes someone will recognize and identify him.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.