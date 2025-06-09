Temperature records fall in several communities, Lytton flirts with 40 C

Photo: Josh Dawson Kamloops was one of a dozen B.C. communities that saw new record high temperatures on Sunday.

Scorching heat burned through the temperature record books on Sunday across parts of southern B.C.

New record highs were set in a dozen communities including Kamloops, Princeton, Clinton and Lytton, which was the hottest spot in the province.

Kamloops set a new June 8 record of 37 C, beating the previous high for the date of 35.7 C, which was set in 2023.

Clinton topped out at 31.6 C. The old record was 30.5 C, also from 2023. Princeton’s high soared to 35.8 C, surpassing the 34.4 C from two years ago.

In Lytton, the temperature almost hit 40 C, finishing at 39.3 C.

Other new records from elsewhere in the province include:

Pemberton

New record of 36.7 C

Old Record of 35.7 C set in 2023

Pitt Meadows

New record of 32.3 C

Old record of 31.7 set in 1903

Qualicum Beach

New record of 28.5 C

Old record of 26.8 C set in 2024

Squamish

New record of 31.6 C

Old record of 30.6 C set in 2015



Whistler

New record of 31.9 C

Old record of 30.9 C set in 2023

Williams Lake

New record of 31.4 C

Old record of 30.7 C set in 2023