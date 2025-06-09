Merritt man gets six months jail for choking partner during 2023 altercation

Photo: Castanet A Merritt man was sentenced in Kamloops provincial court last week after being found guilty of one count of assault by choking.

A Merritt man who was found guilty of choking his partner during a fight in 2023 has been handed a six-month jail sentence.

The court heard the 35-year-old man, who Castanet is not naming to protect the identity of the victim, assaulted his then partner during an altercation at her home on April 28, 2023.

During the trial in Kamloops provincial court, the woman described losing consciousness and waking to find the man kneeling beside her and asking her to breathe.

Both the man and the woman described their relationship as “toxic” and they fought “like cats and dogs.”

He was convicted of assault by choking and was acquitted of two other counts of assault.

At his sentencing hearing last week, defence lawyer Lorna Fadden said the man experienced physical abuse as a child and is now living a pro-social life and is professionally accomplished.

Fadden said the man experiences short and long term memory loss from brain injuries he suffered as a youth playing sports.

“The slightest tap on his head causes tremendous amounts of pain, it sounds like he is still very much living with the effects of his brain injury,” Fadden said.

At his trial the man said he had no memory of the assault, crown prosecutor Emma Payne told the court.

Payne said he had previously been convicted of assault causing bodily harm in 2018 against his then wife, who he has since separated from.

“The Crown, again, will say that denunciation and deterrence needs to be at the forefront of today's sentence, and that the message needs to be sent that intimate partner violence is not to be tolerated,” Payne said.

She asked the judge for a nine month sentence and 18 months probation while Fadden asked for a sixth month jail sentence and 12 months probation.

Kamloops Provincial court justice Raymond Phillips handed the man a sentence of six months in jail and 18 months probation with 50 hours of community service.

“He has to learn, and I think that learn is the product of both the deterrence of jail and the rehabilitation efforts that he will experience and gather through his time on probation,” Phillips said.

After credit for time-served, the man will spend just under another three months in jail. While on probation he'll be barred from contacting the victim,

The man told the court he wasn’t proud of his actions and he felt he had let down himself and his children, adding he wants to move forward.