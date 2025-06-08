Power outage affecting nearly 2,500 in southwest Kamloops area

Photo: BC Hydro A power outage is affecting thousands of BC Hydro customers in Kamloops Sunday afternoon.

According to BC Hydro, power has been off for 2,467 customers since just before 2 p.m. in Aberdeen, Sahali and properties towards Cherry Creek and along Lac le Jeune road.

Crews have been assigned and are expected to arrive at the scene by 3 p.m.

The cause is under investigation.