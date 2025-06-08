Power outage affecting more than 300 Kamloops properties

Photo: BC Hydro A power outage that was affecting thousands of BC Hydro customers Sunday afternoon is now only affecting more than 300 in the Dufferin area.

UPDATE 5:13 p.m.

A power outage that was affecting thousands of BC Hydro customers earlier Sunday is now only affecting several hundred in the Dufferin area.

While the outage had previously stretched to properties near Cherry Creek and along Lac le Jeune Road, it has now been contained to 320 customers in the Dufferin area, according to BC Hydro.

Crews are on site and power is expected to be completely restored by 7:30 p.m.

The cause is under investigation.

ORIGINAL 2:45 p.m.

A power outage is affecting nearly 2,500 BC Hydro customers in Kamloops and the surrounding area Sunday afternoon.

According to BC Hydro, power has been off for 2,467 customers since just before 2 p.m. in Aberdeen, Sahali and properties towards Cherry Creek and along Lac le Jeune Road.

Crews have been assigned and are expected to arrive at the scene by 3 p.m.

The cause is under investigation.