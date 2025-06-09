Kamloops Hudson's Bay workers left without jobs not optimistic in fight for severance pay

Photo: Kristen Holliday Shoppers could be seen browsing heavily discounted clothing items at the Hudson's Bay store in Kamloops' Aberdeen Mall days before it closed for good.

Over two dozen workers from the Hudson's Bay store in Kamloops are out of a job and their union says their fight for severance pay from the historic company may be fruitless.

USW Local 1-417 financial secretary Jordan Lawrence said there were still three or four employees expected to wrap up retail operations by June 15, after the store officially shuttered on Sunday.

There were more than 9,300 workers employed at Hudson’s Bay stores across Canada and about 30 people were employed at the Kamloops location before it closed, many having spent years working at the store and some even for decades.

Lawrence said the unionized Kamloops staff have been working with a lawyer to secure severance pay under their collective agreement, but they’re not optimistic.

“What our lawyer told us to expect is pennies on the dollar for severance, and we thought, ‘Well, at least there will be something,” Lawrence said.

“In the last update I got from him, he said, ‘I wouldn’t expect anything.’ From what he said, the finances are so bad that he doesn’t believe there will be money left for our members.”

The workers are still expecting to receive up to a maximum of $8,844 in severance pay under the federal government’s Wage Earners Protection Program, but Lawrence said it won’t be enough.

“For those who have worked there for 30 plus years, 20 plus years, it's not going to be the amount they should have received, but at least it will be something,” he said.

Anecdotally Lawrence said he’s heard there are some who have quit their positions and found new jobs. While others have been lining up interviews many don’t want to quit their positions at The Bay yet as they would no longer be eligible for WEPP pay.

He said the union plans to keep fighting for severance pay and will support the workers "however we can."

‘Like a bomb went off’

Lawrence said the workers are devastated, and his disappointment is shared by many.

“They could have gotten different jobs years ago, different jobs that (would) have paid better, but this was their life and now it’s gone,” Lawrence said.

But Lawrence said the workers are now “probably feeling relieved that there’s no more customers in the store.”

He said the store descended into chaos in the month leading up its closure, describing it “like a bomb went off,” and said the workers were treated poorly, yelled at and demeaned by some customers.

“They said, ’These aren’t Bay shoppers, these are just people coming in looking for a deal,’” Lawrence said.

Wouldn’t have striked

The Aberdeen Mall store was closed for half of last year when the workers went on strike and Lawrence said they were told there was no danger of the store closing when it ended.

Now he’s been going “round and round” in his office trying to figure out why there was no warning.

“This had to have been on the radar last year,” Lawrence said.

“Why didn’t they open the books to us and say, ‘Hey, we are hemorrhaging money, we may even want to give you money but we can’t,’ and we wouldn’t have gone on strike.”

Hudson’s Bay Company set up shop in Kamloops in 1821. It opened its doors at its Aberdeen Mall location in 1981, where it has remained ever since.

Lawrence said the once fur-trading giant was “as Canadian as it gets” and is disappointed its over three-century run is now over.

Ontario’s Superior Court approved a $30-million deal between Hudson’s Bay and Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. to buy the rights to Hudson’s Bay’s intellectual property, including its name, coat of arms and iconic stripes.