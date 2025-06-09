Chances of showers to replace warm, sunny weather in Kamloops area: Environment Canada

Warm temperatures and sunny conditions will dominate the forecast during the start of the week, but chances of rain and overcast skies will take over before the weekend.

"It looks like we're still going to be under this strong ridge of high pressure that's going to be bringing hot temperatures for Monday and into Tuesday," said Environment Canada meteorologist Gary Dickinson.

Sunny skies are expected on Monday with a high of 32 C. Conditions will remain clear and temperatures are expected to hit a low of 15 C.

A daytime high of 31 C is expected on Tuesday as sunny conditions continue. Tuesday night will see a low of 15 C.

More sun is forecast for Wednesday with a high of 32 C and a low of 15 C. Seasonal averages for this time of year are highs of 24 C and low of 11 C.

"The ridge will weaken, and we should see some relief from the hot temperatures, with temperatures dropping down to the mid 20s, which is pretty much close to seasonal," Dickinson said.

"There is going to be some instability that's going to be sort of introduced with the change, so we could see a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon, and maybe even a risk of a thunderstorm as well."

Periods of clouds and temperatures peaking at 25 C are expected during the day. Cloudy conditions with a low of 14 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers are predicted in the evening.

Chances of showers will continue to Friday as skies remain overcast and temperatures reach a high of 24 C. Cloudy periods and a low of 13 C are anticipated Friday night.

The weekend is forecast to see mix of sun and cloud and a high of 25 C.