UBC Thunderbirds successfully defend titles at 2025 Canadian University/College Championship

Photo: Brooke Murray/Golf Canada Una Chou of the UBC Thunderbirds

Heated competition wrapped up at Rivershore Golf Links, east of Kamloops, on Friday with the UBC Thunderbirds continuing their historic runs in two team divisions.

The Thunderbids’ male contingent shot a collective 21-under par through four rounds to secure their ninth national championship win, while the woman’s contingent shot 14-under par for their eight consecutive national championship.

Held at Rivershore Golf Links near Monte Creek from June 2 to 6, both UBC teams took the lead after Tuesday’s opening round. The women’s team slotted each of their players in the top five of the individual standings and beat their rival, the UBC Okanagan Heat, by 29 strokes.

“It’s the first time we’ve been here to Kamloops to play golf,” said UBC coach Chris Macdonald after claiming his 27th and 28th national championships on Friday.

“Rivershore was amazing and the tournament was so well organized. We had a really fun week and made a lot of birdies and that’s what separated us.”

Sophomore Okanagan Heat player Julia Alexander-Carew claimed her first individual championship title.

After trailing Thunderbird Una Chou after 36 holes, Alexander-Carew came to life with an eagle on the par-five fourth, followed by a slew of birdies on holes six, seven and eight to take the lead.

“The competition is so high and just playing with people of so many different levels from so many different places, I think it’ll be a really good challenge,” Alexander-Carew said.

Alek Mauro of the University of Windsor held on to the men’s individual championship by a single stroke to secure a spot in the 120th Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship in Ottawa next month.

“They’re always great competitions, best in the country,” Mauro said. “Really looking forward to competing this summer.”