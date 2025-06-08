263820
Kamloops News  

Yew Street Block Party sees crowd, seamless integration of vehicle blockade

The event featured various vendors, an assortment of food options, live music and a bounce house and face painting amidst a gentle breeze and sunny skies.

New this year, the North Shore Business Improvement Association added vehicles across all roads and alleys to block vehicular access in response to the deadly ramming attack at Vancouver's Lapu Lapu Day street festival in which a man drove a vehicle through a crowd of people, killing 11.

NSBIA executive director lauded using cars as a barricade, saying it was a simple idea that added strong barriers seamlessly and provided an advertising opportunity for vendors.

