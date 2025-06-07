Sex offender from Kelowna being released into Kamloops, police warn

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Taylor Dueck is intent on residing somewhere in Kamloops upon being released from prison.

A man who's been convicted of multiple sex offences against children is being released from custody into Kamloops, police warn.

In a "public interest notification" issued Saturday, the Kamloops RCMP says 30-year-old Taylor Dueck will be released on probation somewhere in the city.

"Taylor Dueck will be released into the community on probation after completing his provincial sentence," Cpl. Dana Napier said in the press release. "He represents a serious and imminent risk to persons under the age of 16, including children."

Police did not say when exactly Dueck will be released or where in town he is expected to reside.

He was most recently convicted of an attempted sex assault of a child in Kelowna and sentenced to an additional 249 days in jail, back in late December.

"I'm very sorry for all this damage that I've done to this little girl,” Dueck said during his sentencing. “Hopefully I won’t ever do this again.”

While that sentence should expire by late August, most offenders get statutory release after serving two thirds of their sentence.

Dueck is bound by a number of conditions upon his release, which include a 24-hour house arrest order.

Dueck is also prohibited from attending any public park, public swimming area, community centre, theatre, daycare centre, school ground or playground, where persons under the age of 16 years are present or can reasonably be expected to be present.

He also must not have any contact or communication, directly or indirectly, or be in the presence of any person under the age of 16 years.

"Dueck will be subject to monitoring in order to ensure compliance with his conditions," Napier said in the release.

Dueck's most recent conviction stemmed from a February 2024 incident at a Kelowna horse ranch where he had been working, while serving a prior probation order. While he wasn't allowed to be near children while on his probation order, an 11-year-old girl entered a washroom that he was in.

Dueck put his finger to his mouth, said “shh” and asked her to unzip her jacket. When she started to do so, Dueck told her “I’m going to kiss you.” The child told him “no,” pushed him, and they both quickly exited the bathroom.

The incident was called a “massive failure of judgment” at every level, by Premier David Eby, calling the subcontractor that employed Dueck's supervisor “obviously negligent and incompetent.”

Back in February, then-Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth ordered an investigation into any possible systemic failures that allowed for the alleged assault to occur.

Dueck's supervisor testified in court that he had "lost track of time" on the day in question, when Dueck was out of his sight.

Dueck has previously been convicted of four separate sexual assaults on teenage girls in 2014. Two of those attacks involved 14 year olds in wooded areas, one involved a 16 year old and threats with a knife while another girl was groped and forcibly assaulted in the bathroom of a bowling alley.

He is described as a 5-foot-9, 175-pound man with blue eyes, brown hair, a medium complexion and he's balding.

Anyone who sees or knows of Taylor Dueck violating any of these conditions is asked to call 911 immediately.