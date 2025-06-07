Four open houses planned to get resident feedback on City of Kamloops Official Community Plan

Photo: Castanet The City of Kamloops is hosting four open house events to get feedback from residents about its proposed Official Community Plan updates.

The City of Kamloops is hosting four open houses so residents can weigh in on proposed changes to the municipality’s Official Community Plan.

The document, known as KAMPLAN, is the city’s highest level land use planning document, outlining goals and policies for things like land management and development, housing, transportation, infrastructure and the environment.

All local governments in B.C. must update their Official Community Plans by the end of 2025.

“The 2025 KAMPLAN updates primarily focus on aligning anticipated growth with projected housing needs over the next two decades,” the City of Kamloops said in a news release.

The four open houses will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in different neighbourhoods through the month of June.

A downtown session will be held on Wednesday, June 11, in the Kamloops Yacht Club at 1140 River St.

The West Highlands Community Centre at 1185 Links Wy. will host the second open house event on Wednesday, June 18.

A North Shore event will be held on Thursday, June 19, in the Kamloops Sports Council Building on McArthur Island Park, 1150 Island Parkway.

An East Kamloops open house will be held on Tuesday, June 24, at Valleyview Community Hall, 2288 Park Dr.

“Residents may attend any session,” the city statement said.

“The sessions will be open-house style, with information boards set up and staff available to chat and answer questions.”

The city said ideas, questions and concerns from residents will all be considered when drafting the updated plan.

The draft is expected to be complete by late summer. Final council adoption of the plan is expected by December 2025.

More information on the OCP updates can be found on the city website.