Stats Canada numbers show Kamloops has highest unemployment rate of B.C. cities in month of May

More workers are jobless in Kamloops than any other city in B.C., according to new data from Statistics Canada.

According to Statistics Canada’s Labour Force Survey released on Friday, Kamloops saw its unemployment rate jump to 8.5 per cent in May, up from 6.3 per cent a month earlier, giving it the highest jobless rate among metropolitan areas in the province.

The unemployment rate measures the percentage of people in the labour force who are not working or collecting employment insurance. The number of people in Kamloops out of work was 7,300 last month, up from 5,600 in April.

According to Open Door Group, an employment and training contractor for WorkBC, Kamloops is seeing its unemployment rate increase due to several retail closures, such as Hudson’s Bay, Peavey Mart and Cleo, leading to job losses.

They said employers appear to be consolidating roles and delaying hiring due to economic uncertainty, while rising living costs are reducing consumer spending, affecting business revenue.

The organization also said they’re noticing that its’ primarily front-line retail, customer service, and support roles types of jobs that are being lost and that closures and cost-cutting measures are key factors in this.

Open Door Group also said local job losses are mainly entry-level from retail and service industries hit by lower sales and high operating costs, and many employers have told them they are cutting back to stay financially viable.

Malvi Shah, an employer relationship specialist at Open Door Group, said most of the organization’s clients in Kamloops are looking for entry level jobs, and employers aren’t hiring due to a lack of business.

“For sure entry level jobs are harder to find right now for people. There’s too m any people looking for one [type] of job,” she said.

Shah also noted they’ve seen people come out of or close to retirement that have a hard time finding a job in town because employers tend to hire younger people who are likely to be retained for more years.

As for whether tariffs and/or a recession has anything to do with the unemployment rate being as high as it is in Kamloops, Open Door Group said its difficult to determine the specific impact of tariffs on Kamloops’ unemployment rate at this time.

“However, broader recession-like conditions are clearly contributing to hiring slowdowns and job reductions," the non-profit said in an email. "While tariffs may play a role in certain sectors, the overall employment landscape is being shaped more by cautious business practices and reduced consumer spending."

Open Door Group helps individuals impacted by job loss explore new career paths, upskill and connect with inclusive employers. The organization also works with businesses to navigate staffing needs and provides access to hiring supports, wage subsidies and candidate matching.

Employment across B.C., overall, meanwhile, rose by 13,000 in May, following little change over the previous three months.