Alternative approval process recommended for new $150M Kamloops RCMP building

Photo: City of Kamloops An alternative approval process could be used to obtain approval for borrowing money to build a new police services building in downtown Kamloops.

Kamloops council is being asked to consider using an alternative approval process to see if voters support borrowing more than $150 million to build a new police headquarters.

A city staff report prepared for Tuesday’s meeting recommended using the “cost-effective” AAP for the Battle Street detachment rebuild.

“The current police services building does not meet the standards set out in the municipal policing unit agreement. Without electoral approval for this project, there will be increased pressure from the RCMP to meet the required standards,” the report reads.

"Given the RCMP’s strong emphasis on public safety and council’s increasing the number of RCMP members in the Kamloops detachment, this project aligns well with the more cost-effective alternative approval process.”

Council voted in late February to have City of Kamloops staff prepare a borrowing bylaw to fund the construction of a new Battle Street RCMP building. However, at that time, it was yet to be determined if a referendum or AAP would be used to gauge voter approval for the project.

Council opted to use an AAP last summer to gain voter approval to borrow up to $275 million for the construction of a performing arts centre and arena multiplex, and future design work for more recreation projects.

The AAP was criticized by some Kamloops residents, with one woman launching an unsuccessful legal challenge over the city's handling of the process. However, the AAP cost the city $12,000 — a fraction of the estimated $200,000 cost of a referendum.

The proposed Battle Street detachment project involves constructing a new five-storey, 120,700 square-foot building to the immediate west of the existing detachment building, demolishing the existing brick facility and putting up a special parking structure in its place.

Major renovations to the existing 1990s-era structure were considered, but RCMP and city staff determined the renovated building wouldn’t meet policing needs for long enough to justify the cost.

The current detachment was built for an 85-officer police force, and there are currently more than 150 people working out of the building.

Council has heard the property has surpassed both functional capacity and spacial needs of a modern police force. The proposed renovations are expected to allow the detachment to function until 2058 — a 30-year time span.

City staff have also asked council to provide direction on developing borrowing bylaws for a number of other already-approved projects.

Along with road works and utilities upgrades, the list of eight projects includes the purchase of a $16-million property at 965 McMaster Way — a lease revenue-generating site that will allow for future expansion of the city’s Civic Operations Yard.

Council members will discuss and vote on the borrowing proposals during its regular meeting next week.