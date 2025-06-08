Forensic pathologist says professor was stabbed 10 times before he was found dead

Photo: RCMP Mohd Abdullah was captured on security cameras walking into a meeting at his lawyer's office in the 300-block of Victoria Street on March 11, 2022. Prosecutors say he was stabbed to death during the meeting.

A Thompson Rivers University professor died as a result of 10 stab wounds, a judge has been told, and there was no evidence he had been strangled or choked.

Mohd Abdullah’s body was discovered on March 17, 2022, inside a large storage tote in the back of a rented cargo van parked in the driveway of a home in Dufferin.

According to prosecutors, the 60-year-old was stabbed to death six days before that by his lawyer, Butch Bagabuyo, during a meeting at Bagabuyo’s law office on Victoria Street.

Bagabuyo, 57, is standing trial in B.C. Supreme Court, charged with first-degree murder in Abdullah’s death.

The Crown has said the two men conspired in 2016 to illegally hide $774,000 from Abdullah’s ex-wife, from whom he was separating. Abdullah was trying to collect that money in the months leading up to his death, becoming increasingly frustrated and “frantic.”

Earlier this week, a blood-spatter expert provided evidence about bloodstains found inside Bagabuyo’s office at 335 Victoria St, and court heard Friday about what caused Abdullah’s to die.

Body wrapped in plastic

Forensic pathologist Dr. Farshaad Bilimoria performed Abdullah’s autopsy on March 22, 2022.

He said the procedure was unusual in that Abdullah was still in the storage tote when it arrived at the hospital. Police have previously said they decided to leave the body in the bin until autopsy to preserve evidence.

Bilimoria said the bin contained Abdullah’s body, which he said was wrapped in plastic sheets and yellow rope.

“Upon removing everything and assessing the body, I was able to identify 11 sharp force injuries, which are commonly known as stab wounds and slash wounds,” he said.

"And the injuries were predominantly on the left side of the body, with significant injuries to the left lung upper lobe, the pericardium, which is the sack around the heart, and the heart itself.”

Bilimoria said some of the wounds were to Abdullah’s arms, indicating he was likely trying to protect himself from his attacker. He said he identified 10 stab wounds and one slash.

Abdullah’s cause of death was determined to be multiple stab wounds.

Four ligatures found

Bilimoria said he found four ligatures around Abdullah’s body, including a “homemade garrotte” that has come up multiple times during the trial.

The garrotte was described as being loosely draped around Abdullah’s neck.

“This was a braided metal rope loosely around the neck, crossed over at the back with each end inserted into a piece of wood,” he said.

Bilimoria described the other three ligatures as lengths of yellow braided rope — one wrapped and tied loosely outside the plastic around Abdullah’s head, one wrapped loosely around his right ankle and one tightly binding his left wrist and right forearm.

Bilimoria said he found no evidence of strangulation or choking, either from the garrotte or any of the other ligatures.

The trial continues

The Crown no longer expects to close its case this week. It now looks like prosecutors will be done calling evidence sometime the week of June 16 — the final week set aside for the trial.

In court on Friday, lawyers and B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker discussed the possibility of sitting for an additional week in early August.

It’s still not known whether Bagabuyo will testify, but defence lawyer Mark Swartz offered another hint on Friday that he might.

“If Mr. Bagabuyo were to give evidence, my concern is splitting his evidence. It’s unfair that he gives direct evidence and then it not be a month until he’s cross-examined,” he said.

Still to testify for the Crown are a number of police witnesses and a forensic accountant, who is expected to provide evidence about where the money went. Prosecutors have said Bagabuyo spent it on his personal expenses.

The accountant is expected to testify on June 16.