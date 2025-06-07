City of Kamloops issues reminder about heat response protocol as temperatures climb

Photo: KTW file photo. The City of Kamloops is encouraging residents to prepare for an incoming heat wave.

The City of Kamloops is encouraging residents to prepare for the stretch of hot weather expected for the region.

The city has issued a reminder about its heat response protocol, which includes issuing passes to help people cool down with free public skates and swims.

“When a heat warning has been issued, our wish is that residents can work together to check in on family members, friends and neighbours — especially those who may be more vulnerable — to ensure they are safe and supported,” said Ty Helgason, the city’s emergency preparedness manager.

Helgason said the city will do its best to share information and let residents know how they can best prepare for potential extreme heat this summer.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement for the South Thompson region with a period of above-average temperatures expected over the next week.

“Temperatures will be warming through the weekend, by Sunday highs are expected to be in the low to mid 30s with overnight lows in the mid teens,” the weather agency said. “High temperatures will persist into early next week.”

The City of Kamloops said a special weather statement is normal for the first heat event, given the added public health risk as people haven’t acclimatized to higher temperatures yet.

The city said it will activate its own heat response protocol when Environment and Climate Change Canada issues a heat warning for the Tournament Capital.

A heat warning is issued when the daytime high temperature is forecast to be 35 C or higher, and nighttime low temperatures aren’t expected to dip below 18 C for two or more days in a row.

The city’s response will include encouraging residents to make use of outdoor cooling spaces, including splash parks and misting stations, and to check in on their neighbours.

When the heat response protocol kicks into gear, residents who don’t have a safe place to cool down can get free access to public swimming, skating and a seniors’ drop in program at Heritage House.

Heat response passes are available through one of seven agencies working with the city to hand them out, including BCG Kamloops, the Centre for Seniors Information, Interior Community Services, the Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society, Kamloops Food Bank, Kamloops Immigrant Services and the Mount Paul Community Food Centre.

“We encourage individuals who know that they do not have a safe space to cool down to reach out to an agency,” Helgason said.

“Our participating partners are ready to help connect individuals with a pass. Taking these steps now ensures everyone who needs access to a cool space has options to stay comfortable and safe when the heat hits.”

Seniors can also keep cool at the Kamloops Seniors Community Centre during and outside of a heat event. It’s located at 730 Cottonwood Ave., and is open from 9 a.m. to 3 pm. Monday to Friday.