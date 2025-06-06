Kamloops city council eyes responsible liquor consumption pilot in Riverside Park

Photo: Castanet Attendees at Music in the Park might be allowed to legally indulge in an alcoholic beverage if Kamloops city council goes ahead with a pilot program this summer.

At its Tuesday meeting, council will consider implementing the pilot, which would allow people to responsibly drink in an area around the Rotary Bandshell in Riverside Park. The program would run until Oct. 1, 2025.

City of Kamloops and Tourism Kamloops staff were tasked with looking into this type of pilot program after Coun. Bill Sarai put forward a motion for consideration last year.

A report prepared for Tuesday’s council meeting said more than a dozen B.C. municipalities have tried similar programs and have seen success.

“The program supports social well-being by providing outdoor socialization options and encouraging the use of green spaces,” the report stated, noting this is especially relevant as more people live in apartments without private outdoor gathering areas.

Council will be asked to vote on changes to the city’s parks bylaw that would enable the pilot program to operate.

While enjoying a glass of wine or other alcoholic drink would be allowed, public intoxication would not. Under the proposed bylaw changes, police and Community Services Officers could order someone to dispose of their liquor.

As per provincial and federal laws, authorities could also remove and arrest anyone causing a disturbance.

“The responsible consumption program is designed to allow moderate and social use of liquor, and evidence from other communities indicates that incidents and reports related to liquor have declined in the designated areas since the adoption of their programs,” the report said.

The report said additional security would be scheduled during Music in the Park to keep an eye on participants during the pilot.

Signs would be set up to mark the boundary for the designated drinking area, and a map would be made available online. People won’t be allowed to drink within 15 metres of a playground or recreation infrastructure.