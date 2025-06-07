'The community needs a break': Repeat Kamloops burglar sentenced to jail

Photo: Castanet

A mentally ill homeless man who startled a young Kamloops family when he let himself into their house in the middle of the night has been ordered to spend 10 months in prison.

Nicholas Benallick, 42, has a history of such offences. He was sentenced in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday after pleading guilty to charges of being unlawfully in a dwelling house and theft under $5,000.

Court heard a woman asleep with her husband and their six-month-old baby was awoken by sounds coming from her kitchen of her Summit Drive townhouse just before 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 14.

“She could hear the cat treat bag rustling around, and she thought her cats had gotten into the bag,” Crown prosecutor Camille Cook said in court.

"When she went downstairs, she noted the dining room lights were on and she expected to see one of her friends who was going to be staying over with her, but she actually saw a gentleman who was later identified as Mr. Benallick.”

The intruder fled, and the woman called police, who arrived about five minutes later.

Benallick was arrested about 45 minutes later after a Mountie spotted him walking on Whiteshield Crescent. A search of his belongings turned up a set of keys stolen from the Summit Drive home.

Cook said the homeowners told investigators they forgot to lock their front door on the night of the incident.

Mental health untreated

Benallick has five previous convictions for break-and-enter or trespassing. He was sentenced last year to nine months in prison for a similar offence, in which he walked into a North Kamloops home.

“Mr. Benallick has a history of untreated mental health issues,” Cook said. "It’s unclear what the actual diagnosis is.”

Cook sought a sentence of 12 months behind bars, while defence lawyer Jeffrey Maxwell suggested six months.

Maxwell said his client is homeless and has no social supports.

He said Benallick is no criminal mastermind.

“As far as I can tell, he gave no thought to this whatsoever. He didn’t even wear a face mask or look for cameras or pick a house that was unoccupied or anything like that,” he said.

"Mr. Benallick is not a sophisticated person, and I think the reason he does things like this is because he’s involved with drugs and he has mental health disorders.”

Break is needed

Benallick apologized and said he was “embarrassed” to be back in court.

“I won’t be doing anything even close to any of this in the future,” he said. “I’ll get the help I need.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Marian Armstrong sentenced Benallick to a 10-month jail sentence and a further 12 months of probation.

“The community needs a break from you,” she said.

“And it is unfortunately a situation where I don’t have any confidence that rehabilitation is in any way going to be sufficient or available to help protect the community.”

Once he is given credit for time served, Benallick has about six months remaining on his sentence.

He was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to police for inclusion in a national criminal database.