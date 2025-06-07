B.C. Interior fire departments sending crews north for wildfires, Kamloops staying home

Photo: TNRD Fire engines parked outside the Vavenby Fire Department.

A number of rural fire departments from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District are sending reinforcements and gear north to assist crews fighting wildfires, but Kamloops Fire Rescue won’t be doing so.

Fire departments from Vavenby, Blackpool, Barriere and Merritt have confirmed they are deploying firefighters to northern B.C.

Kamloops Fire Chief Ken Uzeloc told Castanet KFR is not sending any crews to the fires, but assistant chief Ryan Cail is currently in Dawson Creek operating as a task force leader.

Uzeloc said KFR is not is a position to send resources to aid the wildfire effort up north, noting KFR generally has limited windows of time in which they can send crews based on the wildfire risks and predictions for the Kamloops area.

Seven firefighters between the Vavenby Fire Department and Blackpool Fire Rescue have been deployed to Dawson Creek to help fight the ongoing wildfires in northeast B.C., bringing with them a fire tender from Vavenby and structural protection unit from Blackpool.

Vavenby and Blackpool firefighters will be deployed to Dawson Creek for up to 14 days.

Meanwhile a team of three Barriere firefighters and a bush truck have also been called for assistance up north.

“We still have members available in Barriere to respond to local calls, including a duty chief and our mutual aid partners,” the Barriere Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

Merritt Fire Rescue said it is sending two vehicles and a crew of three firefighters to Fort Nelson in the Prince George Fire Centre to assist with ongoing wildfire operations there.

There are currently two wildfires of note actively burning in B.C. — the 8,354-hectare Summit Lake wildfire burning near Fort Nelson and the 11,903-hectare Kiskatinaw River wildfire burning south of Dawson Creek.