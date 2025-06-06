TRU professor conducting B.C.'s first study of elusive rubber boa snake

Photo: TRU A member of the anaconda family, the rubber boa is the province's only true boa and can be found throughout the region.

It is one of the most elusive snakes in B.C.'s Interior, so very little is known about it.

But Thompson Rivers University Prof. Karl Larsen is hoping to change that with the first in-depth study of the rubber boa.

The professor of wildlife ecology and management said if you spot one, consider yourself lucky because they are rarely seen by people.

“They are an interesting animal, but we don't know much about them,” he said. “We don't know where they are until you see one.”

Larsen said that adds an extra challenge to studying the boa.

“I have wanted to get a study off the ground for years ... and I was finally able to get the funding to get the research going,” said Larsen, who has been studying snakes for 28 years.

“People don't appreciate we have the little cousin to the anaconda in our backyard."

This year is the pilot year for the study.

“[It is] always a little dicey when you start a project on an animal that's hard to find," he said. "There is always the concern of can we actually do this.”

For now, the study will focus on the Kamloops area, but Larsen said it may expand to include sites in the Okanagan.

“They get spotted in quite a big area, but we don't know now common they are in those areas,” Larsen said, adding the study may eventually spread to parts of the Kootenays and West Fraser area.

Larsen said grad student Maria Collins, known as “the snake whisperer” for her uncanny ability to find snakes, is assisting in the study and has already placed radio trackers on several rubber boas to better follow their movements.

“With the radios, she can follow them and see when they are active and when they are not,” Larsen said.

“We have done this sort of work on most of the other snakes in the province, but there are two snakes we haven't gotten a lot of extensive research on. One is the night snake which you find around Osoyoos, but they are very small and have only been found spitting distance from the U.S. border. The other one is the rubber boa.”

Larsen said the boa is in what he calls “listing limbo” because there is not enough information on the species to know if it is threatened or endangered, which makes it hard to classify and to get funding for research.

"Hopefully with this project we can get some data to have them more accurately assessed," he said.

The public is being asked to help with the research by reporting recent rubber boa sightings.

The information can be emailed to researchers at [email protected].