Sun Peaks hosting yoga, wellness festival to mark the longest day of the year

Photo: Castanet Sun Peaks is hosting a solstice festival to mark the longest day of the year.

Sun Peaks is ushering in the summer with a weekend of wellness.

The Summersgiving Solstice festival, an event celebrating the longest day of the year, will take place at Sun Peaks Resort from Friday, June 20, to Sunday, June 22.

“As the solstice marks a powerful turning point in the year, attendees will be invited to immerse themselves in a diverse range of activities designed to foster health, connection, self-discovery and vitality,” event organizers said in a statement.

The event offers a variety of yoga classes and workshops, meditation, health-related talks, and numerology and tarot readings.

Organizers are welcoming Nicki Doane, a Maui-based yoga teacher known for her ability to make yoga accessible and enjoyable for all students.

Jenn Pike, a medical exercise specialist and diagnostic nutritionist, will be attending as keynote speaker.

More information about Summersgiving Solstice can be found on the Sun Peaks Resort website.