Low-flying helicopter was for mosquito spraying, not wildfire: TNRD

Photo: Contributed The TNRD was conducting mosquito spraying in the Rayleigh area on Friday.

People in Rayleigh who awoke to the sounds of a low-flying helicopter over their neighbourhood can now rest easy.

Thompson-Nicola Regional District manager of community and emergency services Kevin Skrepnek told Castanet the helicopter belongs to a contractor doing mosquito control spraying, and they wrapped for the day as of noon.

Some in Rayleigh contacted Castanet on Friday morning worried that the chopper meant there was a wildfire burning nearby, but the BC Wildfire Service said there is not a fire burning nearby and there are no firefighting helicopters in the area.

The TNRD began mosquito control spraying in the North Thompson area last week, starting in Vavenby.