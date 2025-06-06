Bevy of events to mark 2025 Pride Week in Kamloops

Photo: KTW file photo This year's pride parade will be June 15 at 11 a.m. in downtown Kamloops.

Pride Week in Kamloops kicks off this weekend with a bevy of activities.

The lineup of events for Kamloops’ Pride Week begins Saturday and culminates next weekend with the annual parade.

“Come together with Kamloops Pride, our 2SLGBTQPIA+ community, organizations, and allies as we march proudly through the heart of Kamloops,” the non-profit organization wrote on its website.

Events begin on Saturday, June 7, when the Kamloops Art Gallery will host a Zine workshop from noon to 2 p.m., followed by a screen-printing workshop from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A Pride open house will run in the east end of Riverside Park on Wednesday, June 11, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring an ice cream social, carnival games, crafts and door prizes.

Also on Wednesday, there will be Pride trivia at Red Collar Brewing starting at 6 p.m. The event is for ages 19-plus. Teams of four will have to pay a $24 entry fee while teams of six cost $36.

On Thursday, June 12, there will be a beading workshop at the Lii Michif Otipemisiwak located at 707 Tranquille Rd., between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Also on Thursday, an inclusive group bike ride is open to individuals 18 and up who identify as women. The event is in collaboration with the Dirt Chix, Kamloops RCMP and Out on Patrol. Riders will meet at Kenna Cartwright parking lot near Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre at 6 p.m.

On Friday, June 13, at 8 p.m., The Effie Arts Collective, 422 Tranquille Rd. will host a 19-plus stoplight party complete with bright strobe lights, loud music and the use of fog machines. Glowsticks will be available at the door.

On Saturday, June 14, there will be a sign making workshop at the Kamloops Art Gallery from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in preparation for Sunday’s parade.

The parade will run on Sunday, June 15, at 11 a.m., starting from the corner of Second Avenue and Seymour Street, turning onto Victoria Street and heading east, then ending at Fifth Avenue.

Staging begins at 9 a.m. on St. Paul Street between Second and Third Avenue.

Members of the public who want to march in the parade are asked to meet up with the Kamloops Pride group on Second Avenue and St. Paul Street before 10:30 a.m.

This year’s festival following the parade will feature Kendall Gender— who finished in the top three on season two of Canada’s Drag Race — as host.

“Kendall has continued making her mark in Vancouver and across the country with jaw dropping performances, show stopping fashion and her incredible philanthropic work. We can’t wait to welcome her to the Kamloops Pride Festival for the first time,” Kamloops Pride said on its website.

The festival will feature live performances from local talents at the bandshell, a diverse lineup of food trucks and local artists and artisans.

The After Party will take place at Nightshift on 5th, and feature performances by Ella Lamoureux, Autumn Horizon, Miss Mousse, Stevie Nips, Myla Botomy, Lethal Lily, Bambie and Ireland with DJ Perchussunkidd.

New this year, the annual event is being hosted two months earlier than normal in June instead of August to avoid the risk of potential extreme heat and wildfire smoke.

June is International Pride Month.

For more information on Kamloops Pride, click here.