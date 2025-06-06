Kamloops Centre for the Arts on track to break ground this year, city says

Photo: City of Kamloops A rendering of the future Kamloops Centre for the Arts, which is slated to rise from a site in downtown Kamloops next year.

The Kamloops Centre for the Arts is still on track for groundbreaking this year.

Jen Fretz, the city’s director of civic operations, said a team of contractors has been assembled to construct the building, now working together to validate the project design.

“They’re verifying all the components that will be included and developing detailed costing and timelines,” Fretz said in an email to Castanet Kamloops.

She said more information on this design work will be shared later this summer.

The arts centre will be built on a city-owned site at Fourth Avenue and Seymour Street. The City of Kamloops is still aiming to start digging in 2025, with construction starting in 2026.

The city is using the Integrated Project Delivery model to construct the arts centre — a method which brings together the major designers and builders at an early stage. The goal of this model is to use this increased collaboration to deliver the most efficiency and value through the project.

Fretz said the full IPD team has been assembled.

The City of Kamloops secured number of big-ticket contracts with companies that will help to build the Kamloops Centre for the Arts late last year.

This includes contracts for structural design, as well as mechanical, electrical and acoustical engineering.

On Thursday, the city announced the first community donation towards the arts centre has been received — a $10,000 cheque from the Sandy and Ellen McCurrach Family Fund through the BC Interior Community Foundation.

“This is a real demonstration of how eager many community members are to see this facility become reality,” Fretz said, adding the city will graciously accept community donations as they continue to build its fundraising outreach program.

The city received voters’ assent to borrow up to $140 million to build the Kamloops Centre for the Arts last fall.

Plans for the Kamloops Centre for the Arts include two theatres — one with 1,100 seats and another with 450 — a cafe, rehearsal halls, meeting rooms, commercial and office space and 219 stalls of underground parking. The 20,000 square metre building will stand four storeys tall.

A performing arts centre has been identified as the number one priority of the city’s Build Kamloops initiative — the city's ambitious plan to keep pace with the community's recreation and leisure needs.