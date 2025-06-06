Accused killer led cops to knives allegedly used in 2020 stabbing

Photo: KTW File Investigators at the scene of a stabbing inside an apartment building on Carson Crescent in North Kamloops on March 28, 2020.

Hours after one man was stabbed to death and three others were injured in a North Kamloops apartment building, the accused killer led police to two knives he said he used in the attack.

Michael Wayne Palmer, 48, is standing trial in B.C. Supreme Court on one count of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.

He is accused of going on a stabbing spree inside an apartment building on Carson Crescent on March 28, 2020.

Kevin White, 59, was killed, and three other men — Ian McKay, David Gronberg and Caleb Crookes — were each stabbed in the neck.

In an opening statement to jurors on Tuesday, Crown prosecutor Laura Drake said Palmer attacked “suddenly and without warning” — first stabbing Crookes and McKay in the hallway of the building, then kicking down the door to Unit 11 and stabbing Gronberg and White.

Took cops to knives

In a police video shown in court, Palmer was taken to McArthur Island by officers, to whom he described the location where he left the two knives he said he used in the attack.

Palmer continued to tell police about his fear and paranoia living in the neighbourhood as well as two women he said he was trying to protect.

At one point after arriving at the park, police cuffed Palmer’s hands and legs and took him to a walking path overlooking the Thompson River, while he describes where he placed the knives along the riverbank.

He can be seen in the video with a bright yellow emergency blanket over his shoulders as he puffs on a cigarette.

“I think that’s where they are, underneath two rocks like that, somewhere along here before the baseball diamond,“ he can be heard saying.

Eventually, officers took him back to his cell at the RCMP’s Battle Street detachment.

On Wednesday, court heard Palmer told police he used a steak knife and a pocket knife — which were recovered by Mounties.

'These things just gotta die'

When he was told by RCMP Cpl. David Marshall later in the day that he was going to be charged with one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder, Palmer said, “Sure, sounds good.“

At one point over the course of a nearly-hour long interview, Palmer can be seen in a video shown to the court making stabbing motions to illustrate to Marshall how he clutched a knife in each hand and brought them down on the victims.

Palmer said he stabbed White "an excessive amount.”

“I thought, Jesus these things just gotta die — let them die,” he said.

White was stabbed four times in the chest. When mounties arrived on the scene, White was lying on a daybed with his feet crossed and a can of beer still sitting beside him.

Palmer would go on to describe also attacking two other men in the hallway and a fourth man in the apartment's bathroom. He said he also chased one of the men out of the apartment building.

Palmer’s trial is scheduled to run for five weeks.