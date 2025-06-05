Investigator finds Kamloops councillor breached code, oath of office over secret recording

Photo: KTW file photo. An investigator has found Kamloops Coun. Bill Sarai to have breached council's code of conduct and his oath of office.

An independent investigator has found a Kamloops councillor breached council’s code of conduct and his oath of office when he recorded a contentious conversation with the mayor and then lied about it.

Coun. Bill Sarai secretly recorded an argument he had with Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson in January of 2023, then lied about the recording’s origins after sharing a short clip with the mayor this past fall.

After it was revealed that Sarai himself had recorded the clip, the councillor issued a public apology amid calls to resign, and was removed from his deputy mayor duties. A code of conduct complaint was subsequently filed by Coun. Kelly Hall.

In his report, dated April 30, 2025, investigator Reece Harding noted Sarai chose to record the conversation, kept the audio file even after council adopted a policy prohibiting elected officials from recording, and upon sharing a clip with the mayor, wasn’t forthcoming about its origins.

Harding has recommended that council write a letter of reprimand to Sarai, and publish the document publicly, along with any written response from the councillor.

“Coun. Sarai publicly denied having any knowledge of the source of the recording and described the mayor as ‘paranoid and delusional,’” Harding wrote.

“These facts illustrate a pattern of misdirection that falls short of Coun. Sarai’s obligation to carry out his duties with integrity, to respect others, and to demonstrate leadership and collaboration.”

According to the report, the code of conduct investigation was launched in January. It cost a total of $38,641. While Sarai was interviewed as part of the investigation, Harding, a lawyer with Young, Anderson, said Hamer-Jackson refused to participate.

In his report, Harding concluded that Sarai demonstrated misleading behaviour, only disclosing the true sequence of events after he was involved in an RCMP investigation after the mayor, upon receiving part of the recording from Sarai but being unclear about its origins, issued a complaint that his office may have been bugged.

According to Harding’s report, Sarai told the lawyer he was angry Hamer-Jackson was “lying” to reporters about the argument that took place in January of 2023, adding the pressure of the mayor’s actions was getting to him and he wanted to persuade the mayor to tell the truth.

“Throughout my investigation and in preparing this report, an old adage has repeatedly come to mind: two wrongs don’t make a right,” Harding wrote.

He added while Sarai may have legitimate grievances, he shouldn’t have conducted himself in that manner.

“There are formal remedies and protections that were available to Coun. Sarai for addressing the many issues and concerns that he had regarding the mayor, including a code of conduct complaint and ultimately, the ballot box,” Harding said.

“It is incumbent upon him as a citizen, and especially, as a city councillor, to rely upon and trust in those tools. He did not.”