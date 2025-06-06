Expert says handles on homemade garrotte a match to scrap wood in lawyer's backyard

Photo: Castanet/court exhibit This photo was taken by police on March 17, 2022, showing a storage tote in the back of a rented cargo van. The body of Mohd Abdullah was found inside the bin.

An expert in wood structure says he’s convinced the handles of a homemade garrotte found around the neck of a slain Thompson Rivers University professor came from the same piece of the same tree as a piece of scrap wood police discovered in the backyard of the Kamloops lawyer who is now standing trial for his murder.

Kamloops lawyer Butch Bagabuyo, 57, is standing trial in B.C. Supreme Court on one count of first-degree murder, accused of killing his client, 60-year-old Mohd Abdullah.

Prosecutors have said Bagabuyo and Abdullah conspired in 2016 to illegally hide $774,000 from Abdullah’s ex-wife, from whom he was separating. Court has heard Abdullah was trying to collect that money in the months leading up to his death, becoming increasingly frustrated and “frantic.”

A forensic pathologist is expected to testify on Friday that Abdullah died from multiple stab wounds to the chest and neck, including some that pierced his heart. On Wednesday, a blood-spatter expert testified about blood stains and spatter found inside Bagabuyo's law office — where Mounties say the murder took place.

Bagabuyo was arrested on March 18, 2022, a few days after he is alleged to have enlisted the help of an unknowing elderly friend to dispose of a large storage tote containing Abdullah’s body.

Police discovered the body inside a large tote in the back of a rental van in the driveway of Bagabuyo’s friend.

'Identically the same'

In court on Thursday, the head of UBC’s botany department provided expert evidence linking scrap wood found by police in Bagabuyo’s backyard to the handles of a homemade ligature found around Abdullah’s neck.

Dr. Shawn Mansfield, a wood science professor at the university, said Kamloops Mounties sent him a package in November of 2023 containing the garrotte — described as a piece of metal cable with wooden handles on either end — and the piece of scrap wood.

"I was asked to check and see if the two pieces that were used for the handles were from the same tree and whether they came from the same piece of wood,” he said.

Mansfield said he analyzed the wood for its grain, density and chemistry. He said the grain patterning was the same and the density numbers were “very close.”

He said he used a bladed tool to turn the wood into a flour to test its chemistry. The process also included a 16-hour filter and an acid treatment, eventually breaking the material down into its individual chemical components.

Mansfield said the results were clear.

“Effectively, it shows us that they are identically the same chemically,” he said. “This analysis suggests that they are indeed from the same piece, from the same location in the same tree.”

Mansfield authored a report for police, concluding the garrotte handles and the scrap piece "originate from the same starting piece of wood."

“Was there anything in your analysis to suggest that they were not from a single piece of wood?” asked Crown prosecutor Ann Katrine Saettler.

"Nothing," Mansfield replied.

The trial continues

Bagabuyo’s trial continues on Friday at the Vancouver Law Courts, where Dr. Farshaad Bilimoria is expected to testify about his findings following Abdullah’s autopsy.

The Crown case is expected to close early next week. Defence lawyer Mark Swartz has indicated Bagabuyo will likely call evidence, but it’s not clear whether he will testify.

The trial is scheduled to wrap up by June 20, with closing submissions to follow.

Bagabuyo is not in custody.