Drug trafficking operation near North Kamloops bus exchange busted up, police say

Photo: Contributed Kamloops Mounties say they took down a drug house operating near the North Shore bus loop in the first quarter of 2025

Mounties are touting their work busting up a drug trafficking operation that appear to have been active around the North Shore bus exchange along Sydney Avenue.

In its first quarter report for 2025, Kamloops RCMP said its crime reduction unit from January through March was focused on a project targeting two suspects “who were both selling drugs from a residence, and the area of the North Shore bus loop.”

The crime reduction unit ultimately executed a search warrant at the residence, which also utilized the Emergency Response Team and recovered a quantity of drugs as well as three firearms.

“Additionally, elements of this investigation led to a related individual being placed on the Repeat Violent Offender Intervention Initiative and the residence was issued a warning letter by the Law Enforcement Working Group,” The Kamloops RCMP’s quarterly report reads.

The person is currently in custody, and the drug traffickers have been evicted from the residence they were using for their operations, the report stated.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing with the aim of recommending charges for Crown counsel approval.

It’s unclear what address on the North Shore led to the eviction of alleged drug traffickers.

RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier told Castanet Kamloops that no further information is available for release regarding this file to protect the privacy of the accused.

Meanwhile, the RCMP’s targeted enforcement unit and B.C.’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit have been successful in getting charges approved against one individual tied to the 2024 gang conflict, with additional charges being recommended following a second phase of the investigation, the report stated.

Last year police warned of warring factions into he local drug trade had increased the risk to public safety.

Napier said no further details are currently available related to the CFSEU investigation, for release to the public by the Kamloops RCMP. “The investigation is ongoing and when any locally recommended charges are approved, we will issue an update,” she told Castanet via email.