First community donation received towards building Kamloops Centre for the Arts

Photo: City of Kamloops The City of Kamloops received its first community donation for the future performing arts centre. The cheque presentation included (from left to right) Wenda Noonan, BCICF executive director, Coun. Kelly Hall, Build Kamloops committee chair, Patrick Harrington, BCICF board member, Ellen McCurrach, donor, Coun. Bill Sarai and Sarah Candido, City of Kamloops Indigenous and External Relations Manager.

The future Kamloops Centre for the Arts has received its first community donation.

The BC Interior Community Foundation, on behalf of the Sandy and Ellen McCurrach Family Fund, presented City of Kamloops representatives with a $10,000 cheque to support the performing arts centre.

Ellen McCurrach said she wanted to give back to the community through the donation.

“My husband Sandy and I came to Kamloops over 60 years ago. Kamloops has been good to us. We raised three children here, and two still live here because this is where they want to be,” she said.

“And so I’m paying it back, I’m just delighted to. I’m a big believer in the arts.”

The cheque presentation took place at Purity Garden Centre, which has been owned by the McCurrach family for three generations.

Wenda Noonan, BCICF executive director, and Patrick Harrington, foundation board member, attended along with McCurrach and City of Kamloops staff and councillors.

Coun. Kelly Hall, Build Kamloops committee chair, thanked BCICF and the McCurrach Family Fund for the donation.

“This meaningful contribution brings us one step closer to realizing our vision through the Build Kamloops program,” Hall said in a statement.

“We are incredibly excited to see momentum growing as we begin work on this transformational project that will enrich the cultural landscape of our city for generations to come.”

The Kamloops Centre for the Arts will be built on a downtown city-owned lot at Fourth Avenue and Seymour Street.

The 20,000 square metre performing arts centre is planned to include two theatres — one with 1,100 seats and another with 450 — a cafe, rehearsal halls, meeting rooms, commercial and office space, and hundreds of underground parking stalls.

The City of Kamloops has said it hopes shovels will be in the ground for the project later this year.